Cruise company hits out at FCO around ‘illogical’ journey suggestions

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

The final decision by the Foreign and Commonwealth Workplace (FCO) to recommend Uk holidaymakers in opposition to travelling on cruise ships has been branded “illogical” by a vacation company.

Paul Inexperienced, of Riviera Vacation, advised the PA news company it is “nonsensical” that folks must be suggested from getting river cruises in countries where by journey limitations have been lifted.

“This is completely illogical when it comes to river cruising within protected countries,” he mentioned.

“Why would you consider that sleeping on a river cruise boat was so a lot extra hazardous than sleeping in a good hotel in France or Germany?

“Our options for returning had been to have decrease numbers, tour groups which ended up half the measurement as they had been prior to, coaches have been likely to be a highest of only 50 % entire.

The organization, based mostly in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was due to start out making contact with clients in the coming times with the intention of restarting a limited array of sailings next thirty day period, but that will not transpire except if the FCO exempts river cruises from its tips.

Mr Green added: “It’s really irritating and truly very upsetting for consumers and also for personnel who have put in so a lot work.”

Simon Palethorpe, president of Carnival United kingdom, the mother or father enterprise of P&O Cruises and Cunard, claimed self esteem in cruising stays “strong” and the firm is “seeing increasing demand from customers from our visitors, who we search forward to welcoming back again on board when the time is right”.

P&O Cruises experienced formerly suspended all sailings right up until mid-Oct.

Debbie Marshall, managing director at Silver Journey Advisor, which gives assistance to travellers aged about 50, said: “We never actually fully grasp why it abruptly took place, why the timing was this sort of that they had to do it then, and what was the serious reasoning driving it, simply because it’s merely an FCO statement without having any variety of rationale to back again it up.

“That basically grinds cruise corporations to a standstill, particularly the ones who experienced decided presently on dates when they felt that they could commence sailing all over again.

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten plans to start sailings around the British isles and Eire from September 2.

Much larger firms this kind of as Royal Caribbean Global and Carnival program to resume excursions through the exact same thirty day period.

The FCO pledged to “continue to review” its position on cruises, which is “based on professional medical advice” from General public Well being England.

It insisted it “continues to aid the Department for Transport’s do the job with business for the resumption of intercontinental cruise travel”.

The vacation assistance indicates lots of holidaymakers with potential bookings hazard acquiring their visits cancelled.

In March, the FCO suggested Britons aged 70 and in excess of, and those people with some fundamental wellness circumstances, to stay away from cruise ships.

