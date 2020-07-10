Cam Newton wishes to ‘stick it up everyone’s a–’ with Patriots

AFC East teams, get note: The chip on Cam Newton’s shoulder is not likely absent anytime quickly.

Soon after an unpleasant divorce with the Panthers and prolonged free company left him with a veteran bare minimum deal, the newly minted Patriots quarterback is fired up to prove his dissenters erroneous.

One particular of Newton’s previous teammates informed Michael Giardi of NFL Network that the spurned signal-caller is “motivated to stick it up everyone’s ass” immediately after remaining passed over by numerous groups for the duration of the quarterback frenzy this offseason.

“Because that is how he often is,” the teammate included through Giardi. “He will not say it but he took names.”

Newton, 31, is a former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall decide on from the 2011 NFL Draft. The Auburn product has accomplished 59.6 % of his NFL common time passes for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions, and has 4,806 hurrying yards and 58 speeding touchdowns. He has been named to a few Pro Bowls and was named the NFL’s Rookie of the 12 months in 2011 and Most Precious Participant in 2015.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound mobile passer is regarded as an very athletic specimen, but his aggressive style of participate in has exposed him to injuries and inconsistency. His most latest ailment — a Lisfranc fracture which expected surgery — sidelined him for all but two video games very last yr and likely dissuaded numerous intrigued get-togethers.

Newton’s totally free company marketing campaign finished past week after agreeing to a paltry just one-year deal with $550,000 in certain revenue. The deal is chock complete of incentives and carries a most value of $7.5 million.

“It’s not a ton of factors dollars are not able to get. But amongst the leading of that listing of factors, you would obtain Respect as a single of all those!!” he wrote in response to critics. “This is not about revenue for me, it is about regard.”

The bigger-than-lifetime QB joins 23-year-previous Jarrett Stidham and journeyman backup Brian Hoyer on the Patriots’ depth chart and will compete to fill the void left by 20-calendar year starter, Tom Brady.

Shortly immediately after the signing was announced, Newton posted an psychological, shirtless video to Instagram, vowing to “motherf—ing roar like an animal.”

“You gonna pick out that in excess of this?” he shouted between crunches and Russian twists. “I’m getting modest, I’ll say this: I’m finding weary of being humble now.”