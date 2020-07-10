AMD and Nvidia, beware, a Chinese CPU maker is readying a graphics chip

Cory Weinberg by July 10, 2020 Top News
AMD and Nvidia, beware, a Chinese CPU maker is readying a graphics chip

The range of developers of discrete GPUs shrank to two by the late 2000s as a consequence of a cut-throat competition concerning ATI Technologies (now portion of AMD) and Nvidia.

In 2017, Intel introduced its comeback to the sector of standalone graphics playing cards and it appears like Apple may before long present internally-produced significant-efficiency desktop-course graphics also. 

READ  Coronavirus UK: FCO tells ALL tourists to avoid cruises
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has today issued a statement advising people against embarking on cruise ships, over fears of the spread of Covid-19. Pictured: The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, in Malaga, Spain, in 2018

Coronavirus UK: FCO tells ALL tourists to avoid cruises

July 10, 2020
Coronavirus: Pools, gyms, team sport and outdoor gigs to return

Coronavirus: Pools, gyms, team activity and outdoor gigs to return

July 9, 2020
Coronavirus updates: Florida has 56 hospitals with no ICU beds, FEMA says

Coronavirus updates: Florida has 56 hospitals with no ICU beds, FEMA says

July 9, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *