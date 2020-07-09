“We Are Again” – Fernando Alonso Paperwork his Submit-F1 Journey and Return

Soon after two extended years, Fernando Alonso is ultimately set to return to the Formulation 1 arena. This time, he is on the lookout to reunite with the Renault F1 group, the types who aided him bag two entire world championships.

Now, the Spaniard is set to spouse Esteban Ocon in 2021 right after Renault designed the announcement.

With the announcement formal, Alonso not long ago Tweeted a movie documenting what occurred following 2018. Since he stepped absent from F1, Alonso has sought to elevate his activity with a number of new problems. This involves striving to finish the prestigious Triple Crown, that only Graham Hill has finished.

Fernando Alonso in his WEC times

To kick points off, the Spaniard competed in the Planet Endurance Championship with Toyota Gazoo Racing. With fellow former F1 drivers, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, Alonso gained the 24 Several hours of Le Mans.

He even chalked up wins at Daytona, Sebring, Spa Francorchamps, and received the WEC in 2018 and 2019.

IndyCar

Fernando Alonso also took a stab at IndyCar, exclusively the Indy 500. Sadly, both of those attempts at winning the legendary celebration have finished in failure.

His very first attempt observed him briefly acquire the guide before a mechanical situation pressured him out of the race. The adhering to year observed Fernando Alonso fail to qualify for the race.

Thus, it’s all in or almost nothing for him this year.

Dakar Rally

Previously this calendar year, extended in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Alonso participated in the grueling Dakar Rally. He did not have a notably eyebrow-boosting operate, but he amazed very a several people today.

Now although, all that is powering him as he is searching forward to coming again to Formula Just one and linking up with Renault yet yet again.

The online video ended with the Amazon Prime symbol considering that there is a documentary on Alonso’s Dakar Rally stint, titled ‘Fernando’. The 5-portion collection is mentioned to document the Spaniard’s journey into the planet of Dakar Rally.

In accordance to studies, the present is set to air in late 2020 on Amazon Primary. Nonetheless, it will debut in a restricted selection of nations around the world like Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Latin The usa.

