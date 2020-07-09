Tiffany Haddish shaves her head live on Instagram

The comedic actress, who has been sporting faux locs through quarantine , shaved her hair off on Tuesday as her followers watched on Instagram Stay.

During the dwell stream, Haddish grinned broadly as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to slice off her extensions herself. She then took the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a pal later on employed a pair of clippers to comprehensive the transformation.

The 40-calendar year-old star described in the movie caption that she decided to slash her hair due to the fact she wished to get a new standpoint on a earlier hidden element of her system, producing: “I slice all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp.”

She included: “I know my whole human body I know where each mole is but I do not know my Scalp. So howdy Scalp #SheReady to all the things.”