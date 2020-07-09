Tiffany Haddish shaves her head live on Instagram

During the dwell stream, Haddish grinned broadly as she grabbed a pair of scissors and proceeded to slice off her extensions herself. She then took the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a pal later on employed a pair of clippers to comprehensive the transformation.
The 40-calendar year-old star described in the movie caption that she decided to slash her hair due to the fact she wished to get a new standpoint on a earlier hidden element of her system, producing: “I slice all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp.”
She included: “I know my whole human body I know where each mole is but I do not know my Scalp. So howdy Scalp #SheReady to all the things.”
In a observe-up clip, the “Ladies Journey” actress resolved all the commentators who experienced expressed concern at her drastic design adjust, stating: “Almost nothing is erroneous with my brain, you guys. I am not struggling from no psychological s**t, nothing. I’ve virtually been talking about this for many years.”
Haddish also exposed her excitement at the prospect of using a crack from maintaining her tresses.
“As a black woman — I don’t know about white females — but as a black lady, that’s a superior hour to two-three hours of your f**king working day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make absolutely sure they glimpse neat, it is really a whole lot of operate. So, I am having time off!”