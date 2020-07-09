Pier 1 Imports to come to be a world wide web-only small business

Cory Weinberg by July 9, 2020 Companies
Pier 1 Imports is not lifeless — it is just heading to the website.

The bankrupt residence merchandise retailer — which uncovered in May perhaps it was closing all of its 540 suppliers nationwide after 58 yrs in company — has bought the rights to its manufacturer for $20 million to Retail ECommerce Ventures, a business that bought the Dressbarn model past yr.

The licensing organization, which focuses on distressed assets, gained Pier 1 Imports in a individual bankruptcy auction on Wednesday, its principal Tai Lopez informed The Submit. When heading-out-of-organization revenue at stores wrap up in Oct, the firm will strictly be an e-commerce company.

Launched in 1962 in San Mateo, Calif., beneath the moniker Value As well as Imports, Pier 1 became a crucial shopping spot for wicker baskets, candles and glassware. But in recent yrs it target to increasing levels of competition with the likes of Concentrate on, Wayfair and Amazon.

Pier 1 operated 936 merchants at the starting of the calendar year. When it filed for individual bankruptcy safety in February, Pier 1 had hoped that closing a lot more than 400 spots would support it get rewarding all over again.

In March, having said that, the coronavirus pressured Pier 1 to shutter its outlets and harm its efforts to come across a purchaser for the organization. Many of the merchants began reopening in May well — only to offer all the things off.

Income ended up so brisk because the reopenings that the chain was “blowing by Black Friday levels,” Chief Executive Robert Riesbeck claimed through a courtroom listening to.

