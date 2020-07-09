OxygenOS 10.5.10 rolling out now for OnePlus 8 Professional

OxygenOS 10.5.10 is now rolling out for European entrepreneurs of the OnePlus 8 Pro, with the update bringing a bunch of notable fixes such as tweaking the Photochrom camera filter and June 2020 protection patch.

[Update 07/09]: OxygenOS 10.5.10 is also rolling out for the OnePlus in a couple flavors. For individuals in India, it will get there as OxygenOS 10.5.9, in EU it’s 10.5.8. There are a handful of insignificant alterations depending on the area far too.

The update was confirmed around on the formal OnePlus Forums — with the OnePlus 8 Professional update also being verified at the same time. It delivers the June patch, moreover a lot of the similar tweaks we observed on the flagship OnePlus gadget yesterday. In all honesty, it’s pretty much the exact update but without the need of the Colour Filter digicam tweaks.

You can verify out the comprehensive changelog down below:

According to experiences about on Reddit, the update is now commencing to roll out across Europe. With OnePlus set to unveil the OnePlus Nord in the coming months, it’s a minimal afterwards than you may have envisioned but continue to welcome all the exact same.

The concern with the Photochrom filter getting in a position to see-by way of certain slim plastics and fabrics has now been resolved — but some of you could not be content. According to some digging by the fellas in excess of at XDA, the real adjustment of this filter signifies that rather of making use of the Coloration Filter digicam, it appears like OxygenOS 10.5.10 ports about to the extremely-broad-angle lens. This means that the Colour Filter lens is successfully disabled with this update.

You will get some other new additions which include optimized electric power intake, which should hopefully prolong your in general battery daily life. There are also some other optimizations for battery charging, high-temperature warnings, plus movie tweaks for Netflix and Amazon Prime Hd online video playback.

The digital camera has also experienced some steadiness enhancements, which must ideally increase the in general shooting working experience. You can see the full OxygenOS 10.5.10 update changelog underneath:

OxygenOS 10.5.10 OTA for OnePlus 8 Professional update changelog

Program Optimized the contact and conversation encounter Optimized the electricity use overall performance of the program, battery lifetime prolonged to be for a longer period than ever Optimized the superior-temperature warning to make improvements to person experience Preset the failure to comprehensive-demand when battery was billed to 90% and above in a several instances Fixed the difficulty with Netflix and Amazon Key Video clip unable to enjoy Hd online video on some devices Fastened acknowledged difficulties and enhanced technique steadiness Updated Android Stability Patch to 2020.06

Camera Adjusted Photochrom filter (OnePlus 8 Professional only) Enhanced the capturing practical experience with camera and improved stability

Cloud assistance Extra the file disk section in file supervisor: now conveniently upload and keep all your data files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)

Community Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Community (India only) Improved the security of conversation Improved the general performance and balance of Wi-Fi transfers Optimized network latency for online video games and enhanced the smoothness



This isn’t probable the remedy that several had been hoping for with the Color Filter lens, as it certainly delivers much less impressive effects. The high quality dip is rather considerable, although this is not a filter that was specially extraordinary, to get started with.

For individuals seeking to update their product to the OxygenOS 10.5.10 OTA, you really should see the update rolling out in excess of the coming times. You can constantly seize it through Oxygen Updater if you are impatient however. With that stated, if you are a enthusiast of the minimal X-ray capabilities of the Photochrom filter, then we advise that you steer very clear of this update offer.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this posting.

