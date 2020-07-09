Kanye West states he no longer supports Trump and that he had coronavirus

West, who has been commonly criticized mainly because of his aid of President Donald Trump, reportedly instructed the publication he has misplaced confidence in the commander in main.

“It seems like one big mess to me,” West explained. “I will not like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

West’s comments occur after he introduced he is functioning for president himself, regardless of possessing skipped deadlines in various states to really get on the ballot.

He insisted to Forbes that his run is not a publicity stunt and stated he had no concern with the idea that his prepared run could potentially just take votes absent from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and help in the reelection of Trump.

“I’m not denying it, I just informed you,” West mentioned. “To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a kind of racism and white supremacy.”

“I’m not indicating Trump’s in my way, he may possibly be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like arrive on man, be sure to,” the publication also quoted West as declaring. “You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s exclusive. We say Kanye West is unique. The usa requirements specific men and women that direct. Bill Clinton? Specific. Joe Biden’s not particular.”

1 of the factors the star believes he will be capable to get on the ballot in spite of lacking deadlines to file is mainly because of the coronavirus — a ailment he suggests he contracted in February.

“Chills, shaking in the mattress, getting hot showers, searching at videos telling me what I am meant to do to get about it,” West explained of that time.

It really is unclear regardless of whether West was ever analyzed for the virus or antibodies and he stated he’s praying for a overcome, nevertheless he is suspicious of a achievable vaccine.

“We pray. We pray for the flexibility,” mentioned West who past yr dropped his “Jesus Is King” album and talked about his spiritual awakening. “It is really all about God. We need to have to prevent undertaking items that make God mad.”

CNN has achieved out to reps for West for additional comment.