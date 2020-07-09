Fernando Alonso discusses his return to F1

The choice of group can’t be understated: The Spaniard, who will change 39 later on this thirty day period, gained both of those his championship titles with Renault during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

The veteran driver has manufactured 314 Grand Prix starts off in his F1 job, notching up 32 wins and 97 podiums (both equally his wins and podiums location him in sixth on the all-time record) throughout 3 groups — Renault, McLaren and Ferrari — and his return will mark the to start with time a driver has had three different stints with a one F1 staff (2003-06, 2008-09 and from 2021 onwards).

While Renault did not ensure if the offer will past for a longer period than a one period, the driver himself evidently has types on his return staying not so a lot a curtain simply call, but a appreciable new chapter in his remarkable occupation.

Added to this, he feels the new rules — intended to be introduced in 2021, but now delayed right until 2022 because of coronavirus pandemic — will give him, and Renault, a chance to be additional aggressive.