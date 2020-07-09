Brazil Press Affiliation to sue Bolsonaro in excess of Covid-19 exposure

The affiliation, regarded as ABI, alleged Bolsonaro did not regard the overall health security distance from reporters, and took off his mask at Tuesday’s televised push meeting in the cash Brasília, wherever he announced that he experienced tested good for Covid-19.

ABI’s assertion accuses Bolsonaro of endangering the lives of journalists who had been existing. “The nation cannot enjoy ongoing behavior that is further than irresponsible and constitutes apparent crimes in opposition to community health, devoid of reacting,” explained the association’s president, Paulo Jeronimo de Souza.

3 Television set stations — CNN Brasil Television Report and Tv Brasil — were being existing at the push conference. CNN Brasil reporter Leandro Magalhaes will be examined for the virus Wednesday, and is working from dwelling right until he gets his end result.

After Tuesday´s push conference, congressman Marcelo Freixo tweeted that he submitted a lawsuit towards Bolsonaro with the Federal Attorney’s Place of work. “The president violated Posts 131 and 132 of the Penal Code by removing his mask in the course of the job interview in which he announced that he has the coronavirus,” Freixo mentioned.