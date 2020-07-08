Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he is ‘president, coach and player’ at AC Milan following comeback acquire over Juventus

The evergreen 38-yr-previous led an not likely AC Milan comeback towards Juventus, supporting to turn a two-purpose deficit into a 4-2 gain.

Milan has liked an spectacular resurgence given that Serie A returned next the coronavirus postponement and is now next in the sort desk, guiding only Atalanta.

However, its very poor type before in the time implies fifth spot and a Europa League place are the height of its aspirations — but Ibrahimovic believes points would have been different if he had joined the club earlier.

“If I was right here from the starting of the year, we would have received the Scudetto,” he instructed DAZN just after the match. “I am president, mentor and participant, but they only fork out me as a footballer.”