Yankees’ next exhibition slate consists of Mets, Joe Girardi

Exhibition 2. will begin with the Subway Series.

The Yankees declared on Tuesday that their a few-video game, second preseason timetable will get started with a pair versus the Mets, July 18 at Citi Field and then July 19 at Yankee Stadium. Joe Girardi’s Phillies will pay a visit to The Bronx on July 20, a night activity like the two intracity tilts, to shut out the Yankees’ preparing for their typical year, which will start off July 23 at the Nationals — all of this assuming the period does not get canceled thanks to the coronavirus.

“We’re enthusiastic to perform out and be capable to get a number of online games in. To be equipped to have it below in our dwelling city, it is a thing that we’ll glance ahead to,” supervisor Aaron Boone stated Tuesday in a Zoom information convention. “Certainly for us, it gives us a fairly very good tuneup headed into the normal period.”

It’s thought the past time the Yankees and Mets performed an exhibition versus each and every other in New York City was 1983, the final Mayor’s Trophy sport. They encounter every single other frequently in Grapefruit League action, even though not automatically just about every yr (and not in 2020).

“It’ll be excellent. Playing in opposition to your very own fellas feels like a exercise,” Luke Voit claimed. “It’ll undoubtedly make it a lot more sport-like. It’ll be awesome to get us prepared for Washington so I’m excited for that element.”

Both Indeed Network and SNY will air the Subway Series games Of course also will broadcast the Phillies-Yankees activity.

— With Mike Puma