There are far more than 1 million intercontinental college students in The us. Here is exactly where they’re from

The huge majority of these college students arrived from Asian countries, with the premier quantities by some distance coming from China (369,548) and India (202,014). By contrast, only 26,122 came from Canada (in fifth spot) and 15,229 from Mexico (in tenth area).
Whilst 2018-2019 established a new all-time significant for abroad students in the US, IIE information demonstrates little dips in consumption above the years spanning 2016-2019, which coincide with the election and presidency of Donald Trump.
New York Town is dwelling to the most global students, thanks to New York University and Columbia College enjoying host to 19,605 and 15,897 pupils respectively.
Somewhat few overseas pupils arrived from European nations, even though European nations are the most well-liked places for American students researching overseas. Of America’s 341,751 overseas students, 12% are in the United kingdom, 11% are in Italy, 10% are in Spain and 5% are in France. Conversely, the 51 nations that IIE counted as European countries only accounted for 8% of intercontinental college students currently in the US.