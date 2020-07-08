There are far more than 1 million intercontinental college students in The us. Here is exactly where they’re from

The move could have an affect on extra than a single million global students at present researching in the US. According to the Institute of Intercontinental Training, 2018-2019 was the fourth consecutive 12 months that above a million intercontinental college students have been learning at American institutions.

The huge majority of these college students arrived from Asian countries, with the premier quantities by some distance coming from China (369,548) and India (202,014). By contrast, only 26,122 came from Canada (in fifth spot) and 15,229 from Mexico (in tenth area).

Whilst 2018-2019 established a new all-time significant for abroad students in the US, IIE information demonstrates little dips in consumption above the years spanning 2016-2019, which coincide with the election and presidency of Donald Trump.