Opening evening Important League Soccer match is postponed thanks to optimistic Covid-19 tests

Significant League Soccer’s MLS is Back again Tournament match in between Nashville SC and Chicago Hearth FC has been postponed, the league declared in a assertion Tuesday.

Five Nashville SC players have tested good for coronavirus given that arriving in Orlando, Florida previous 7 days. Two players obtained positive success previous weekend and the other three acquired constructive final results Monday night time.

In addition, 4 other gamers have gained examination final results that were being inconclusive and have to have far more testing.

The two golf equipment were being scheduled to enjoy Wednesday as the league kicks off the season-starting up match at Disney World’s ESPN Broad World of Sports intricate in the vicinity of Orlando, Florida.