‘Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado’ critique: All indicators seem very good for Netflix’s fond look again at the Tv astrologer

Raised in Puerto Rico, Mercado began as a dancer and actor in telenovelas prior to fundamentally stumbling onto his astrological forecasts shtick in 1969, donning flowing robes and jewellery that made Liberace appear positively modest. His gender-nonconforming exuberance proved scant impediment to wild achievements even amid an era of rampant homophobia, the kind that created him an object of satirists but nevertheless a individuality welcomed into tens of millions of properties in the course of Latin The us and across the world.

That profitable profile would be the exciting element of the tale, but a darker aspect emerges, pertaining to a dispute concerning Mercado and his longtime supervisor, Bill Bakula, who is amid individuals interviewed. Obtaining in essence signed his name absent (naively, Mercado and those people shut to him say), Mercado wound up in a protracted authorized struggle, a person that points out his mysterious disappearance from the airwaves and hermit-like existence when directors Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch received him to cooperate for the movie.

Even in his late ’80s (not that he’d acknowledge it), Mercado, who died previous 12 months , remained the consummate showman, describing himself as “a pressure of mother nature.” It’s as if he is thrilled to have an viewers once more, even if the stage has shifted from the a single he occupied.

Mercado was a intriguing character, but so adept at fending off inquiries with wry a single-liners and thoroughly rehearsed strains that the filmmakers by no means in fact penetrate his ornate shell. Questions about his sexuality, becoming an LGBTQ icon or his beliefs (his act integrated a sort-of combination of religion and New Age spirituality) were politely dismissed or evaded, as if very little can knock him off his relentlessly upbeat information.