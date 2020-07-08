Coronavirus circumstances, hospitalizations, and deaths are declining in Canada, prime minister says

A pilot walks by United Airlines planes as they sit parked at gates at San Francisco Worldwide Airport on April 12 in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan/Getty Illustrations or photos

Clobbered by the coronavirus pandemic, United Airlines is sending warning letters nearly half of its frontline workforce that they could be furloughed when limitations on a federal bailout expire Oct 1.

The world’s third-biggest airline claims 36,000 workers — together with 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 shopper services and gate brokers, 5,550 servicing staff members and 2,250 pilots — are about to obtain 60-working day mass layoff notices. The reductions are in addition to furloughs of place of work-primarily based personnel the company earlier said it would slice.

“The actuality is that United merely are not able to continue on at our latest payroll stage past October 1 in an setting where journey need is so depressed,” the business explained in a concept to staff members.

The Wednesday announcement paints a grim image for an air journey restoration only times after United introduced it would ramp up its schedule in August.

The airline is functioning only a quarter of flights compared to last 12 months and says that planes are, on normal, 55% complete. United executives say desire for air travel has slipped a short while ago in marketplaces these types of as New York, wherever bookings at its Newark hub dropped as Covid cases surged.

United executives advised reporters the company has done all the things it can to secure staff — urging them to acquire early retirement and voluntary separation strategies and aggressively raising millions in new dollars — but the airline is nonetheless hemorrhaging $40 million every working day.

The airline, which arrived at an agreement this 7 days with the Treasury Section to tap a personal loan fund, is also not counting on another round of reduction to go Congress.

“We do not sense like we can depend on further federal government assistance to survive and we have to consider measures to safeguard the corporation and safeguard the long-phrase fascination of the organization and the prospects for united workers,” a company executive said.