Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June following a slide

“The Chief Justice was addressed at a local hospital on June 21 for an harm to his forehead sustained in a drop though walking for workout near his home,” said Kathy Arberg, community data officer for the Supreme Court docket. The fall occurred at the Chevy Chase Club, according to a supply acquainted with the subject.

“The personal injury essential sutures, and out of an abundance of warning, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the upcoming morning. His medical practitioners ruled out a seizure. They consider the tumble was very likely due to gentle-headedness triggered by dehydration.”

The tumble came a few times just after Roberts sided with the court’s liberal justices to block the Trump administration’s try to finish the Deferred Motion for Childhood Arrivals software on June 18 and six times immediately after he sided with the liberals in a case that extended anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ staff.