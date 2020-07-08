Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June following a slide

July 8, 2020
Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June after a fall

“The Chief Justice was addressed at a local hospital on June 21 for an harm to his forehead sustained in a drop though walking for workout near his home,” said Kathy Arberg, community data officer for the Supreme Court docket. The fall occurred at the Chevy Chase Club, according to a supply acquainted with the subject.

“The personal injury essential sutures, and out of an abundance of warning, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the upcoming morning. His medical practitioners ruled out a seizure. They consider the tumble was very likely due to gentle-headedness triggered by dehydration.”

The Washington Put up was initially to report that Roberts had long gone to the healthcare facility.

The tumble came a few times just after Roberts sided with the court’s liberal justices to block the Trump administration’s try to finish the Deferred Motion for Childhood Arrivals software on June 18 and six times immediately after he sided with the liberals in a case that extended anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ staff.

Roberts is 65. He has claimed owning two former seizures — a single in 1993 and another 2007.

The news will come as the court is racing to complete up the expression. Five circumstances keep on being, like two about President Donald Trump’s bid to defend his monetary documents.

The court is due to launch views at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The justices have not been not on the bench as they are doing work remotely.

This is a breaking tale and will be current.

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities.
