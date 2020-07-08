Australian border community cleaved in two by coronavirus lockdown

Situated on just about every side of the Murray river that separates New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the twin cities of Albury and Wodonga, much more usually referred to as Albury-Wodonga, have very long operated as one particular neighborhood and a person overall economy.

Several of their 100,000 people cross the border to vacation to perform and college each day. Corporations operate on both of those sides of the river. The two towns even share the same medical center, situated in Albury on the NSW side but protected by Victoria’s health and fitness system.

But that border was sealed on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to protect against a next wave of infections spreading throughout the country. About the earlier few weeks, Victoria has struggled to consist of a sudden reemergence of coronavirus in Melbourne, as scenario numbers have ongoing to rise.

Authorities blocked key roads amongst Victoria and NSW immediately after midnight — the to start with time in 100 several years because the border was previous closed throughout the Spanish flu pandemic.