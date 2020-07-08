Alex Pullin: Two-time globe winner snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing incident

Pullin, 32, was the Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and competed in 3 Olympics in whole. He was recognized as an experienced diver and had formerly posted about his enthusiasm for spearfishing on social media.
“Paramedics ended up called to a post-immersion incident off Nineteenth Avenue at Palm Beach front just after 10.30am,” mentioned the Queensland Ambulance Provider in a statement Wednesday. “A single individual was addressed at the scene.”
Pullin was acknowledged to frequent the well-liked swimming location, studies CNN affiliate 9 Information, and had beforehand gone spearfishing at an synthetic reef positioned around 270 meters from shore.
A further diver identified Pullin unconscious without the need of an oxygen mask, Gold Coast Police District Obligation Officer Chris Tritton explained to 9 News. Pullin appeared to be diving on your own at the time, he extra.
“We fully grasp he was cost-free diving and spearfishing out on the reef,” claimed Tritton.
Pullin was unconscious when he was introduced to shore, reports 9 News. Emergency companies carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation for 45 minutes but could not help save his daily life.
“Unreal working day in the ocean! Whales singing & breaching all about us, hanging with terrific folks, furthermore bringing residence loads of fish for the 7 days,” wrote Pullin.
Tributes have flooded in for the well known two-time boardercross gold medalist at snowboarding globe championships.
Snow Australia, the country’s business for competitive snowboarding and snowboarding, mentioned it was “stunned and saddened” by Pullin’s dying.
“Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly skipped.”
Floral tributes have been left at Palm Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast, even though fellow snowboarder and previous Olympics teammate Jarry Hughes posted a tribute to Pullin on Twitter.
“It was an honour to be teammates and have raced alongside you. Sending my condolences to his spouse and children, pals and beloved kinds. RIP.”