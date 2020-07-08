Alex Pullin: Two-time globe winner snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing incident

Pullin, 32, was the Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and competed in 3 Olympics in whole. He was recognized as an experienced diver and had formerly posted about his enthusiasm for spearfishing on social media.

“Paramedics ended up called to a post-immersion incident off Nineteenth Avenue at Palm Beach front just after 10.30am,” mentioned the Queensland Ambulance Provider in a statement Wednesday. “A single individual was addressed at the scene.”

Pullin was acknowledged to frequent the well-liked swimming location, studies CNN affiliate 9 Information, and had beforehand gone spearfishing at an synthetic reef positioned around 270 meters from shore.

A further diver identified Pullin unconscious without the need of an oxygen mask, Gold Coast Police District Obligation Officer Chris Tritton explained to 9 News. Pullin appeared to be diving on your own at the time, he extra.