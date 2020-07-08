Adidas is offering up to 30% off bags, hats and more accessories

Cory Weinberg by July 8, 2020 Top News
Adidas has been having some incredible sales this summer, and their latest one is perfect if you need something a bit more organized than that old canvas tote for carrying around your everyday essentials: A huge selection of the brand’s sporty bags and accessories are 30% off.

The sale runs through July 13, and all you have to do to take advantage of the discount is enter code FRESH30 at checkout. There are a ton of different styles on sale for both adults and kids, from socks and backpacks to waist packs and hats, but be sure to double-check that your choices are eligible for the discount once you’ve entered the code.

Shipping is free over $49, and returns are both free and extended, giving you 60 days to make a decision. As always, styles sell out quickly, so don’t wait too long to shop.

Yola 2 Backpack ($31.50, originally $45; adidas.com)

This handy bag goes from backpack to tote, thanks to a smart carry handle and strap configuration. With two water bottle pockets and plenty of room, it’ll be your new all-day favorite.

Core Waist Pack ($17.50, originally $25; adidas.com)

Go truly hands-free with a waist pack that carries the essentials, but doesn’t make your shoulders or back ache. Cool enough to carry every day, it’s also designed to be comfortable when you run.

Iconic Premium Backpack ($59.50, originally $85; adidas.com)

Sleek but rugged, this khaki backpack carries your laptop and some groceries home for when you’re out and about, and its suede-like finish feels pretty luxe, too.

Creator 365 Crew Socks ($12.60, originally $18; adidas.com)

These sweat-wicking socks keep your feet breathing when you’re working out. Plus, there’s reinforced fabric and extra cushioning at the ankle.

Linear Mini Backpack ($21, originally $30; adidas.com)

With just enough room for a few more things than a waist pack (think sunscreen and sunglasses), this mini-backpack holds it all without weighing you down.

Youth Originals Trefoil Chain Hat ($18.20, originally $26; adidas.com)

This kids’ take on the iconic Adidas trefoil logo cap is cool and practical, thanks to a brim that shields little eyes from the sun.

Young Creator Backpack ($24.50, originally $35; adidas.com)

This backpack is built to stand up to the daily wear and tear kids put their stuff through — and it has two water bottle pockets and plenty of other pockets to help them learn to stay organized.

Trefoil Crew Socks ($12.60, originally $18; adidas.com)

Crew socks aren’t just back for the grownups — they look adorable with little sneakers, too.

For more great Adidas deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
