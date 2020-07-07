Various English pubs compelled to shut again immediately after buyers exam favourable for coronavirus

Customers at pubs throughout the state were asked for contact particulars in advance of they could enter, in buy to support with contact-tracing if somebody was afterwards uncovered to have the virus.

Now, at least three venues have had to shut all over again, after some prospects tested constructive for Covid-19 pursuing their pay a visit to at the weekend.

A article on the Fb site of the Fox and Hounds pub in Batley, north England, reported a customer — who had been at the premises on Saturday — known as on Monday to say they experienced examined positive for coronavirus.