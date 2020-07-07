The unfortunate truth of the matter powering Magic Johnson’s Twitter account

Magic Johnson’s Twitter account just missing some magic.

The Lakers legend and previous team president has become a well-liked existence on Twitter, for much better or worse, but the 60-year-old is not accurately the 1 punching out the often-vanilla tweets from his own phone.

“No, I have someone compose them out,” Johnson claimed on Rob Lowe’s podcast when questioned about his Twitter use. “I explain to them what I want to say and they generate them.”

And to consider, the means to tweet freely was a component in Johnson quickly stepping down as president of the Lakers in April of 2019.

“I experienced additional exciting when I was able to be the huge brother and ambassador to everybody,” Johnson stated at his impromptu push meeting that night time. “I believed about Dwyane Wade retiring tomorrow, and I cannot even tweet it out or be there. When Ben Simmons termed and we went as a result of the proper channels and they manufactured me glance like the undesirable dude out of that predicament but I didn’t do just about anything wrong, I was contemplating about all of those instances, all the fellas who want me to mentor them or be a part of their life and I can not even do that. I had additional exciting on the other aspect than on this side.”

Johnson, who has 4.9 million followers on Twitter, does not generally venture into the sizzling normally takes that fill the web-site. They’re frequently just home temperature.

A current example arrived when Lakers guard Avery Bradley declared he would be opting out of the NBA’s resumption this summer, citing household considerations with the coronavirus.

Johnson also sent some of his biggest hits in the course of the 2019 playoffs.

“Jamal Murray scored 6 straight free of charge throws in the closing seconds and experienced a activity superior 34 points to lead the Nuggets around the Trailblazers!” Johnston tweeted during the Western Meeting semifinals.

Then once more, he was in advance of his time with this tweet in 2016, less than a calendar year in advance of he was hired as Lakers president and two a long time just before he did in reality sign LeBron James.

“Laker Nation: The Lakers really should contact LeBron James agent,” Johnson tweeted. “We know he’s going remain in CLE but they really should go following him just in scenario he leaves.”