Samsung claims profit jumped 23%, very likely thanks to solid chip demand

The South Korean conglomerate stated on Tuesday that it expects to make an working earnings of about 8.1 trillion won ($6.8 billion) for the a few months that finished in June. Which is up virtually 23% from the same time period a yr in the past. The estimates also conquer around 2% profit slump that analysts polled by info company Refinitiv had predicted.

Samsung claimed it expects profits will slide about 7% to 52 trillion won ($43.6 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had predicted 51.4 trillion in revenue ($43 billion).

Kospi Index KOSPI Shares in Samsung opened up 1.5% in Seoul, but afterwards reversed all those gains. The inventory ended the day down 2.9%. South Korea’sshut down 1%.

Samsung stated the estimates “incorporate a one-time gain related to the show business.” It did not usually elaborate on earnings, but will report total results for the 2nd quarter at the finish of this thirty day period.