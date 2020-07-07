President Trump “is enabling the virus,” New York governor claims

Cory Weinberg by July 7, 2020 Top News
President Trump "is enabling the virus," New York governor says

Responding to President Trump’s unfounded declare that 99% of coronavirus situations are “completely harmless,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized him for “enabling the virus.”

“What he’s declaring to the American people is that there’s no dilemma. And then they never have on a mask, and they do not socially length, and hey don’t take any precautionary behavior and then the virus goes like this,” Cuomo mentioned. “He is facilitating the virus. He is enabling the virus by [making] statements like that. And you are seeing the infection rate go up and you are viewing the economy suffer.”

“He is part of that current debacle that we are in,” he additional. 

The governor cited President Trump’s numerous prior promises about the Covid-19 that have been verified erroneous and his refusal to dress in a mask to say that the President wants to “deny the Covid virus.”

“He is not going to have on a mask. Vice President Pence states, ‘wear a mask.’ All the wellness officials say, ‘wear the mask.’ He is not going to wear a mask mainly because he doesn’t want to acknowledge that there is a Covid virus. Why? I have no thought,” Cuomo additional.

Cuomo added that the way to beat coronavirus is by initially admitting that there is a dilemma.

“You will in no way fix a problem in everyday living that you refuse to admit. Why he refuses to acknowledge it I have no plan. You have a White House coronavirus undertaking force. Why have a task drive if there’s no dilemma?”

Watch:

READ  The mask selection that will haunt Trump's reelection bid
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

The mask decision that will haunt Trump's reelection bid

The mask selection that will haunt Trump’s reelection bid

July 7, 2020
Blackout Day 2020 is tomorrow. Here's what you need to know

Blackout Day 2020 is tomorrow. Here is what you require to know

July 6, 2020
The busts of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln tower over the Black Hills at Mount Rushmore National Monument on July 02, 2020 near Keystone, South Dakota.

July Fourth has fallen on some dark moments in American heritage — In the meantime in America

July 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *