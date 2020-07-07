President Trump “is enabling the virus,” New York governor claims

Responding to President Trump’s unfounded declare that 99% of coronavirus situations are “completely harmless,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized him for “enabling the virus.”

“What he’s declaring to the American people is that there’s no dilemma. And then they never have on a mask, and they do not socially length, and hey don’t take any precautionary behavior and then the virus goes like this,” Cuomo mentioned. “He is facilitating the virus. He is enabling the virus by [making] statements like that. And you are seeing the infection rate go up and you are viewing the economy suffer.”

“He is part of that current debacle that we are in,” he additional.

The governor cited President Trump’s numerous prior promises about the Covid-19 that have been verified erroneous and his refusal to dress in a mask to say that the President wants to “deny the Covid virus.”

“He is not going to have on a mask. Vice President Pence states, ‘wear a mask.’ All the wellness officials say, ‘wear the mask.’ He is not going to wear a mask mainly because he doesn’t want to acknowledge that there is a Covid virus. Why? I have no thought,” Cuomo additional.

Cuomo added that the way to beat coronavirus is by initially admitting that there is a dilemma.

“You will in no way fix a problem in everyday living that you refuse to admit. Why he refuses to acknowledge it I have no plan. You have a White House coronavirus undertaking force. Why have a task drive if there’s no dilemma?”

