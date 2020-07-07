Patrick Mahomes indications most profitable sports deal in history, agent claims

In a write-up on Instagram, Mahomes’ agent Chris Cabott touted the historic character of the substantial agreement. “First 50 percent billion dollar participant in sports activities historical past. Largest agreement in sports activities background. Initially time NFL player has been the optimum paid player in sports historical past,” Cabott wrote together with a image of Mahomes signing the agreement.

“He’s an incredible leader and a credit rating to the Kansas City group, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for numerous decades to appear,” Hunt additional.

Chiefs Head Mentor Andy Reid expressed his exhilaration at the prospect of coaching Mahomes for the foreseeable potential, indicating in a statement, “I have had the privilege of coaching a great deal of outstanding athletes and distinctive people today in my career, and Patrick is without having dilemma on that list of gamers. The finest aspect is he’s continue to early in his vocation.”

Mahomes has been with the Chiefs due to the fact 2017 when he was chosen by the team as the tenth spherical draft choose. The Texas native played at Texas Tech ahead of remaining drafted.

CNN has reached out to Mahomes’ agent for far more specifics on the blockbuster deal.