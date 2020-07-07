Novavax gets $1.6B from federal government to develop coronavirus vaccine

The feds have fully commited $1.6 billion to assist biotech firm Novavax produce its coronavirus vaccine and create 100 million doses, likely beginning later this yr.

The award announced Tuesday is the greatest so considerably from Procedure Warp Velocity, the Trump administration’s exertion to deliver a vaccine by January.

“Adding Novavax’s prospect to Operation Warp Speed’s various portfolio of vaccines improves the odds that we will have a safe and sound, productive vaccine as shortly as the close of this 12 months,” US Wellness and Human Products and services Secretary Alex Azar claimed in a assertion.

The money will enable Novavax kickstart production of its vaccine prospect, regarded as NVX-CoV2373, and fund a stage 3 medical trial with up to 30,000 participants that is slated to start out in the fall. That study will be essential to identifying whether or not the vaccine is harmless and successful.

Novavax has nonetheless to announce final results from its early-stage trial that begun in Australia in May, though it expects to have preliminary facts by the finish of this thirty day period. The Maryland-centered company’s agreement with the feds will have to have it to demonstrate it can manufacture the vaccine on a massive scale and distribute big portions of it when essential, according to a information launch.

“The pandemic has triggered an unprecedented community wellness disaster, making it additional crucial than ever that market, government and funding entities join forces to defeat the novel coronavirus collectively,” Novavax President and CEO Stanley C. Erck explained in a assertion.

Novavax’s stock selling price soared 37.4 % on the news to $109.19 in premarket investing as of 7:25 a.m.

The race for a vaccine that could aid conclude the fatal global pandemic has so considerably developed 149 candidates, which include 19 that are currently in scientific evaluation, according to the Globe Overall health Business.

Procedure Warp Velocity beforehand committed funding to a few opportunity vaccines that are slated to start off phase 3 trials in the coming months. The awards involve $456 million for Johnson & Johnson’s prospect, which is due to start the last spherical of experiments in September $483 million for a applicant from biotech agency Moderna, which aims to begin a stage 3 trial this thirty day period and up to $1.2 billion for a vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, slated to commence a late-stage demo in August.