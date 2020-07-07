Jose Mourinho praises ‘beautiful’ spat concerning Lloris and Son

Jose Mourinho praises 'beautiful' spat between Lloris and Son

The two Spurs gamers had to be separated as they walked off the pitch at half-time just after goalkeeper Lloris experienced seemingly criticized Son for not accomplishing his defensive do the job.

An incensed Lloris pushed the South Korean intercontinental as the players designed their way off the pitch, with teammates having to usher Son down the tunnel.

The pair then emerged for the second 50 percent appearing to have settled their variations and embraced every single other at the full-time whistle.

“It truly is attractive,” Mourinho reported after the sport. “If you want to blame any individual for that, it can be me, due to the fact I was critical of my boys, for the reason that they are not important adequate with themselves, with each and every other.

“It is really something incredibly crucial for the staff to grow and for that you want to demand from customers from every single other and be powerful personalities.

“A staff of pleasant boys, the only thing they can gain is the Truthful Perform Cup, which is anything that I hardly ever received, and I am not interested in.”

‘No trouble at all’

A fortuitous have-goal from defender Michael Keane was enough to hand Tottenham the gain about Everton in an normally dire face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs, who were being coming off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United, now shift up to eighth in the desk in a late bid for European soccer up coming time.

French international Lloris said that the incident with Son was just “aspect of soccer” and claimed they experienced moved on.

“There is no issue at all. There is a large amount of respect between him and myself,” he explained to BBC Sport right after the activity.

