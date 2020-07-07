Jose Mourinho praises ‘beautiful’ spat concerning Lloris and Son

The two Spurs gamers had to be separated as they walked off the pitch at half-time just after goalkeeper Lloris experienced seemingly criticized Son for not accomplishing his defensive do the job.

An incensed Lloris pushed the South Korean intercontinental as the players designed their way off the pitch, with teammates having to usher Son down the tunnel.

The pair then emerged for the second 50 percent appearing to have settled their variations and embraced every single other at the full-time whistle.

“It truly is attractive,” Mourinho reported after the sport. “If you want to blame any individual for that, it can be me, due to the fact I was critical of my boys, for the reason that they are not important adequate with themselves, with each and every other.