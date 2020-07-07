Hisham al-Hashimi, researcher of Jihadi teams, shot useless in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, appeared frequently on regional and international media retailers as an analyst, especially throughout Iraq’s fight versus ISIS.

He was also an expert voice on Iraqi politics and Shiite extremist groups and experienced served as an adviser to former Iraqi governments

Al-Hashimi died in Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad following he was critically wounded during the attack, Maan claimed.

The motive driving his assassination is so significantly unclear, but related specific killings ended up frequent during the top of Iraq’s sectarian war.