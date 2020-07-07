Hisham al-Hashimi, researcher of Jihadi teams, shot useless in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashimi, researcher of Jihadi groups, shot dead in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, appeared frequently on regional and international media retailers as an analyst, especially throughout Iraq’s fight versus ISIS.

He was also an expert voice on Iraqi politics and Shiite extremist groups and experienced served as an adviser to former Iraqi governments

Al-Hashimi died in Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad following he was critically wounded during the attack, Maan claimed.

The motive driving his assassination is so significantly unclear, but related specific killings ended up frequent during the top of Iraq’s sectarian war.

Al-Hashimi was a vocal critic of Iraq’s political elite and reviewed corruption in the state on his social media accounts. He appeared to have tweeted moments in advance of he was killed, in a publish about the sectarian and ethnic divisions in Iraqi politics.

News of his dying shocked many in the Middle East and beyond.

The European Union’s Ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth tweeted: “With each other with his relatives and buddies, we mourn the demise of Dr Husham Al-Hashimi. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will have to be introduced to justice!”

The UK’s Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey tweeted “Devastated and deeply saddened by the news of the killing of Husham Al Hashimi. Iraq has lost one of its incredibly greatest- a thoughtful and courageous person. These attacks are unable to proceed. The federal government — supported by the worldwide neighborhood — need to keep the perpetrators to account.”

