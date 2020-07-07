Coronavirus are living updates from close to the earth

Updates from around the world
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro reacts in the course of a conference with the press and supporters at Alvorada Palace on June 5, in Brasilia, Brazil. Andressa Anholete/Getty Photographs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended a July 4th celebration party with Todd Chapman, the US Ambassador to Brazil, shortly prior to acquiring analyzed for coronavirus.

The event took put on Saturday, in accordance to a photograph posted that working day to the President’s formal Fb webpage. In the photograph, Bolsonaro is standing in shut proximity to a number of US and Brazilian officers, in what Bolsonaro mentioned was Chapman’s residence.

No 1 in the photo is carrying a mask. Chapman is noticed with his arm about the President he also shared a image of the party on Twitter, indicating he was “honored” to host Bolsonaro on July 4th.

Bolsonaro was analyzed for coronavirus on Monday night, and expects to receive the success on Tuesday, in accordance to a assertion from the president’s interaction group.

“The President is, at the minute, in fantastic well being and at his residence,” the assertion included.

Chapman will also be tested for coronavirus. The US Embassy in Brasilia wrote on Twitter late Monday that Chapman will acquire Covid-19 tests and comply with CDC protocols.

Other major US and Brazilian officers were at the occasion, like the US Defense Attache, Bolsonaro’s secretary of authorities, and Bolsonaro’s main of team. 

