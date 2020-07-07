Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro had coronavirus lung screening ‘but everything is okay’

“I have arrived back from the hospital now, I have completed a lung screening, my lung is clean up, Alright? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but every little thing is alright,” he mentioned.

“You cannot get extremely close [to me], Alright? Recommendation for everyone,” Bolsonaro said.

Requested about media experiences that Bolsonaro has a fever, Cintia Macedo, a presidential spokesperson, advised CNN: “We do not have this information and facts. We do not ensure this information and facts at this minute.”

CNN described in Might that Bolsonaro analyzed damaging for coronavirus in a few different examinations that were unveiled to the public. The a few exams ended up administered in between March 12 and March 17 soon after Bolsonaro returned from a bilateral conference with US President Donald Trump in Florida and many in his entourage examined constructive. Brazil is next only to the United States in quantity of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 folks have died from coronavirus in Brazil, in accordance to figures launched by the country’s wellbeing ministry on Monday, and 1,623,284 instances have been confirmed so significantly. Bolsonaro has earlier appeared in general public and at rallies without a mask, even hugging supporters. He has encouraged reopening even as the country’s amount of circumstances rises, and has criticized nearby governments’ attempts to stamp out the virus by means of social distancing steps, such as quarantine and shelter-in-area orders. “Our everyday living has to go on. Employment should be preserved,” Bolsonaro claimed in the even now-early days of the pandemic, throughout a March 24 speech broadcast on national tv and radio. He has managed that situation, arguing that the financial fallout of lockdown could be worse than the virus itself. He has also ongoing to occasionally greet supporters without having protective gear — even immediately after a court docket requested him to put on a mask or confront a good. The buy has given that been overturned. READ Atlanta mayor says she analyzed good for Covid-19 Previous 7 days, Bolsonaro vetoed elements of a regulation that mandates wearing confront masks in community all through the pandemic. The use of masks in purchasing malls, outlets, spiritual temples, instructional establishments and other shut places exactly where people today assemble will no longer be necessary, even though personal states and municipalities can implement all those actions.

Journalists Rodrigo Pedroso and Marcia Reverdosa in São Paulo contributed to this report.