(CNN) — Austria’s flagship airline is changing 1 of its flights with a more frequent coach service, in purchase to fulfill the environmental standards of its modern govt bailout.

The company will no longer fly amongst funds town Vienna and Salzburg, functioning a rail provider rather.

As part of its latest €600 million ($680m) federal government aid bundle, the airline is required to slice its domestic emissions by 50% by 2050 and to conclude flights exactly where there is a direct coach link to the airport that usually takes “ noticeably less than a few hours .”

From July 20, there will be up to 31 direct teach expert services a day in between the Vienna Worldwide Airport and Salzburg’s central station, up from a few rail connections per day, the airline mentioned.

“Vienna Airport can be achieved by train from Salzburg in effectively below 3 several hours and without altering trains,” reported airline CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech in a assertion. “This is why our AIRail offer is a excellent and extra environmentally pleasant alternate to flying.”

Vienna and Salzburg sit 184 miles aside and a flight concerning them took just 45 minutes. But when accounting for time expended in each airport, the full traveling time would often be longer than the 2 hour and 49 minute teach journey.

Empty seats on a United Airlines flight throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Sullivan/Getty Pictures

Passengers will keep their rights to compensation, refunds and rerouting. If a connecting teach or plane is skipped thanks to delays, customers will be routinely rebooked on an different travel connection, the corporation mentioned.

The rail assistance was trialed in 2019 although Salzburg airport was shut for a month for runway renovations and was very well received, the organization mentioned.

But a craze away from unnecessarily small air journeys was underway before the outbreak, which some firms had by now sought to exploit.

Final year, KLM partnered with Dutch and Belgian rail companies to switch just one Amsterdam-Brussels flight for each working day with a educate support, comparable to Austrian Airlines’ offer with ÖOB. In Germany, Lufthansa has a collaboration with practice network, Deutsche Bahn.