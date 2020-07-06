White Dwelling doubles down on Trump’s false claim that 99% of coronavirus circumstances are “harmless”

Cory Weinberg by July 6, 2020 Top News
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows listens during a meeting at the White House on April 30.

Airline travel over the Fourth of July vacation weekend surged to new pandemic-era highs.   

The Transportation Stability Administration (TSA) said it screened much more than 700,000 people today on each and every of 3 times this weekend – the to start with time previously mentioned 700,000 since mid-March. 

The almost 2.7 million folks screened in excess of the four-day interval from Thursday as a result of Sunday have been about 28% of the 9.4 million individuals noticed during the equal weekend last 12 months. 

The company has also reported more than 960 situations of coronavirus among its workforce, like 6 deaths. 

The weekend was the initial due to the fact April when American Airways began promoting flights up to complete capability. 

United Airways has also been marketing flights up to capability. Both airlines say they are warning travellers that flights could be complete and will make it possible for travellers to re-ebook devoid of a charge to a less-complete flight. 

American explained Saturday its three busiest times since the pandemic hit ended up the 1st three times of July. 

Though airways notice journey volumes are nonetheless much under sustainable levels, they have been making ready for expansion from the lows strike in mid-April. 

Knowledge from Airlines for America, symbolizing major U.S. carriers, displays airlines have taken out 800 planes place into storage through the pandemic as of Sunday. Thirty nine per cent of the US fleet is grounded ideal now, in accordance to the team.   

 US airways are functioning only 46% of their standard capability, according to the team. 

READ  Vogue drops 'madness' go over of woman in a psychiatric medical center
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Vogue drops 'madness' cover of woman in a psychiatric hospital

Vogue drops ‘madness’ go over of woman in a psychiatric medical center

July 6, 2020
Spain's coronavirus antibodies study adds evidence against herd immunity

Spain’s coronavirus antibodies examine provides proof towards herd immunity

July 6, 2020
The film scores of Ennio Morricone: five tracks you need to to hear by the late great composer

The movie scores of Ennio Morricone: five tracks you need to to hear by the late good composer

July 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *