White Dwelling doubles down on Trump’s false claim that 99% of coronavirus circumstances are “harmless”

Airline travel over the Fourth of July vacation weekend surged to new pandemic-era highs.

The Transportation Stability Administration (TSA) said it screened much more than 700,000 people today on each and every of 3 times this weekend – the to start with time previously mentioned 700,000 since mid-March.

The almost 2.7 million folks screened in excess of the four-day interval from Thursday as a result of Sunday have been about 28% of the 9.4 million individuals noticed during the equal weekend last 12 months.

The company has also reported more than 960 situations of coronavirus among its workforce, like 6 deaths.

The weekend was the initial due to the fact April when American Airways began promoting flights up to complete capability.

United Airways has also been marketing flights up to capability. Both airlines say they are warning travellers that flights could be complete and will make it possible for travellers to re-ebook devoid of a charge to a less-complete flight.

American explained Saturday its three busiest times since the pandemic hit ended up the 1st three times of July.

Though airways notice journey volumes are nonetheless much under sustainable levels, they have been making ready for expansion from the lows strike in mid-April.

Knowledge from Airlines for America, symbolizing major U.S. carriers, displays airlines have taken out 800 planes place into storage through the pandemic as of Sunday. Thirty nine per cent of the US fleet is grounded ideal now, in accordance to the team.

US airways are functioning only 46% of their standard capability, according to the team.