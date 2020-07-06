Strength providers terminate development of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Despite a current acquire for the project in the US Supreme Court docket, ongoing delays, litigation and an envisioned improve in prices threatened the economic viability of the job, the providers stated Sunday.

The pipeline, at first declared in 2014, had confronted extreme criticism and lawful challenges from environmental and other teams.

“This announcement reflects the escalating authorized uncertainty that overhangs substantial-scale strength and industrial infrastructure improvement in the United States,” Thomas Farrell, chairman of Dominion Vitality, stated in a assertion. “Until these concerns are settled, the capacity to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be considerably challenged.”

The companies had “worked diligently and invested billions of pounds to comprehensive the undertaking and produce the significantly-essential infrastructure to our consumers and communities” in the years given that it was announced, Farrell claimed.