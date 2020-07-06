Matthew McConaughey tells fans to ‘wear the damn mask’ in new video clip

The actor explained to admirers that he comprehended that the state is likely through “some developing pains” but that “developing pains are a superior thing, for the reason that how the hell else are we going to expand up?”

He went on to say, “I assume we gotta seem each and every other in the eye … seem ourselves in the eye, we gotta search in the mirror and request ourselves, ‘How can I be far better? How can I hope extra of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have much more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be far more fair? How do I make absolutely sure that I don the damn mask?

“Which is how we get to upcoming year’s birthday and birthdays beyond that. And we start out partying yet again. Looking about and thinking, ‘Oh yeah we always bought work to do. We in no way arrive, but we enhanced.’ Which is our prospect. Which is our option. That is on me. Which is on you,” he claimed.

“It is sport time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let us give up messing about and get it completed.”