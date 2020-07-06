Lionel Messi will end his vocation at Barcelona, says Bartomeu

The 33-calendar year-old’s relationship with the club has appear less than considerable strain this yr and his upcoming with the Catalans experienced been called into concern with his contract up up coming period.

Despite stories that Messi was on the lookout for a likely way out, Bartomeu remains self-assured his male will continue to be at Barcelona for lots of extra years to appear.

“Messi has mentioned he will conclusion his doing the job and footballing existence at Barca,” he informed Spanish network Movistar.

“I’m not going to demonstrate the specifics mainly because we are centered on the level of competition and we are negotiating with quite a few gamers, but Messi has discussed to us that he wants to keep and so we are heading to love him for a lot extended.”