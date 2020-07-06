Lionel Messi will end his vocation at Barcelona, says Bartomeu

The 33-calendar year-old’s relationship with the club has appear less than considerable strain this yr and his upcoming with the Catalans experienced been called into concern with his contract up up coming period.
Despite stories that Messi was on the lookout for a likely way out, Bartomeu remains self-assured his male will continue to be at Barcelona for lots of extra years to appear.
“I’m not going to demonstrate the specifics mainly because we are centered on the level of competition and we are negotiating with quite a few gamers, but Messi has discussed to us that he wants to keep and so we are heading to love him for a lot extended.”
His opinions arrived following Barcelona defeat Villarreal 4-1 absent on Sunday to retain its faint hopes of a La Liga title alive.
Symptoms of difficulties
The Argentine has appeared unsettled at instances this period and has spoken out a variety of occasions versus the club.
Messi appeared to suggest his teammates did not will need to be requested by the club’s hierarchy to consider the deduction.
“It by no means ceases to shock us that inside the club there are people today who want to place us in a terrible light-weight and check out to strain us to do something which we were usually obvious that we would do,” read through the assertion.
The community feuds were all the more stunning provided Messi’s common reluctance to communicate out on his social media platforms.