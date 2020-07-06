Lionel Messi will end his vocation at Barcelona, says Bartomeu

Lionel Messi milestone in first game back for Barcelona

The 33-calendar year-old’s relationship with the club has appear less than considerable strain this yr and his upcoming with the Catalans experienced been called into concern with his contract up up coming period.

Despite stories that Messi was on the lookout for a likely way out, Bartomeu remains self-assured his male will continue to be at Barcelona for lots of extra years to appear.

“Messi has mentioned he will conclusion his doing the job and footballing existence at Barca,” he informed Spanish network Movistar.

“I’m not going to demonstrate the specifics mainly because we are centered on the level of competition and we are negotiating with quite a few gamers, but Messi has discussed to us that he wants to keep and so we are heading to love him for a lot extended.”

His opinions arrived following Barcelona defeat Villarreal 4-1 absent on Sunday to retain its faint hopes of a La Liga title alive.

Messi was on hand with two assists but he could not include to his tally of 700 vocation targets.
Symptoms of difficulties

The Argentine has appeared unsettled at instances this period and has spoken out a variety of occasions versus the club.

Previously this calendar year, he lashed out at the club’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal for accusing the gamers of not functioning difficult adequate below preceding manager Ernesto Valverde.
He also launched a rather barbed statement in March when saying the squad would be having a pay out reduce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Messi appeared to suggest his teammates did not will need to be requested by the club’s hierarchy to consider the deduction.

“It by no means ceases to shock us that inside the club there are people today who want to place us in a terrible light-weight and check out to strain us to do something which we were usually obvious that we would do,” read through the assertion.

The community feuds were all the more stunning provided Messi’s common reluctance to communicate out on his social media platforms.

