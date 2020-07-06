Kanye West says he’s managing for president. But he hasn’t actually taken any actions

Kanye West explained Saturday he is operating for president in the 2020 US election, an clear obstacle to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump.

“We will have to now notice the guarantee of America by trusting God, unifying our eyesight and creating our potential,” West tweeted . “I am jogging for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”

West tweeted his designs times immediately after teasing a new music and saying a new album titled “God’s Region.”

Lovers instantly tweeted their guidance for the musician and enterprise mogul, who has a historical past of selling himself and his assignments with political statements.