Kanye West says he’s managing for president. But he hasn’t actually taken any actions

Kanye West explained Saturday he is operating for president in the 2020 US election, an clear obstacle to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump.
“We will have to now notice the guarantee of America by trusting God, unifying our eyesight and creating our potential,” West tweeted. “I am jogging for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”
West tweeted his designs times immediately after teasing a new music and saying a new album titled “God’s Region.”
Lovers instantly tweeted their guidance for the musician and enterprise mogul, who has a historical past of selling himself and his assignments with political statements.
So considerably, it won’t appear West has any intention of truly operating for president.
With the election only four months absent, West nonetheless requirements to sign-up with the Federal Election Fee, present a campaign platform, obtain sufficient signatures to get on the November ballot and much more.
He has previously skipped the deadline to file as an unbiased candidate in a lot of states.
Still, he is garnered at the very least a person noteworthy endorsement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was a short while ago photographed with West, responded to his tweet with: “You have my comprehensive help!”
Kim Kardashian West also retweeted her husband’s announcement with an American flag emoji.
West’s announcement is just not the first time he’s teased the plan of operating for US president.
West 1st claimed he would run for president at the 2015 MTV Movie New music Awards. He finished his acceptance speech for the Movie Vanguard Award by declaring he would operate in 2020. But in January 2019, he tweeted “2024,” seemingly delaying his programs.
In a Could 2018 job interview with Charlamagne tha God, West stated if he ended up to run his platform would be “the Trump campaign and it’s possible the Bernie Sanders concepts. That would be my combine.”
More than the previous couple several years, West has both attained and shed lovers over his vocal support of Trump. West often tweeted his admiration for the President, donned a crimson “Make America Fantastic All over again” hat, and frequented the Oval Business office.
Nevertheless, he’s a short while ago diverged from the President about the Black Lives Issue movement and protests towards police brutality and racial injustice.
In June, West donated $2 million to assistance the family members of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a few Black persons who were being killed in incidents with police and citizens.
