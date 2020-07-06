Kanye West claims he is running for president. But he has not in fact taken any ways

Kanye West reported Saturday he is operating for president in the 2020 US election, an obvious challenge to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump.

“We need to now realize the assure of The usa by trusting God, unifying our eyesight and developing our long run,” West tweeted . “I am jogging for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”

West tweeted his programs times right after teasing a new song and announcing a new album titled “God’s Region.”

Enthusiasts immediately tweeted their aid for the musician and organization mogul, who has a heritage of selling himself and his jobs with political statements.