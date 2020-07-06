Kanye West claims he is running for president. But he has not in fact taken any ways

Kanye West reported Saturday he is operating for president in the 2020 US election, an obvious challenge to go head-to-head with President Donald Trump.
“We need to now realize the assure of The usa by trusting God, unifying our eyesight and developing our long run,” West tweeted. “I am jogging for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”
West tweeted his programs times right after teasing a new song and announcing a new album titled “God’s Region.”
Enthusiasts immediately tweeted their aid for the musician and organization mogul, who has a heritage of selling himself and his jobs with political statements.
So significantly, it does not surface West has any intention of truly managing for president.
With the election only 4 months absent, West nevertheless desires to sign-up with the Federal Election Commission, existing a marketing campaign platform, gather plenty of signatures to get on the November ballot and far more.
He has already skipped the deadline to file as an independent candidate in numerous states.
Nonetheless, he is garnered at the very least a person notable endorsement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was not long ago photographed with West, responded to his tweet with: “You have my complete aid!”
Kim Kardashian West also retweeted her husband’s announcement with an American flag emoji.
West’s announcement just isn’t the 1st time he is teased the concept of operating for US president.
West first reported he would operate for president at the 2015 MTV Movie Songs Awards. He ended his acceptance speech for the Video clip Vanguard Award by saying he would operate in 2020. But in January 2019, he tweeted “2024,” seemingly delaying his strategies.
In a Might 2018 job interview with Charlamagne tha God, West said if he have been to run his platform would be “the Trump marketing campaign and perhaps the Bernie Sanders principles. That would be my combine.”
Above the past several a long time, West has both of those gained and shed fans more than his vocal help of Trump. West consistently tweeted his admiration for the President, donned a crimson “Make America Good Again” hat, and frequented the Oval Workplace.
Nevertheless, he’s just lately diverged from the President above the Black Lives Subject motion and protests in opposition to law enforcement brutality and racial injustice.
In June, West donated $2 million to assist the households of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, 3 Black folks who were being killed in incidents with police and citizens.
