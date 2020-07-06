Japan floods destroy at the very least 18 persons following document-breaking rainfall

Area authorities confirmed at least 18 people today had died and 14 were missing in the prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima, with pictures from the most difficult-hit places displaying homes wholly destroyed by the toughness of the flood waters.

Japan’s Meteorological Company issued a warning Saturday for unparalleled rainfall, calling for residents in Kyushu to get “optimum caution.” At the very least 270,000 men and women ended up instructed to evacuate in 4 prefectures across the island.

Kuma Village in Kumamoto noticed a report-breaking 83.5 mileometers of rainfall in one particular hour on Saturday early morning, according to the meteorological company, though Kanoya city in Kagoshima had 109.5 mm in an hour on Monday, its optimum ever.

A weighty rain warning continues to be in place for sections of Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Monday, with more flooding envisioned.