Human stays recognized as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, family members lawyer says

Guillen, 20, experienced been missing since April and was final found in the parking great deal of her barracks at Fort Hood on April 22, according to the US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID). Her continues to be ended up discovered June 30.

Guillen was bludgeoned to demise with a hammer in the armory place the place she worked. Her physique was transported from the armed forces set up by her killer, Khawam claimed citing information the relatives realized through a assembly with Army investigators Thursday.

Khawam informed CNN on Sunday that Guillen couldn’t be determined by her professional medical records because her facial area had been crushed so badly. Her continues to be had to be despatched to Dover Air Drive Foundation in Delaware to be determined.

“It is just been a sad early morning and weekend for us,” Khawam mentioned.

The main suspect in disappearance was determined by officials on Thursday as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who shot himself Wednesday soon after becoming confronted by investigators, according to the Killeen Law enforcement Section. Khawam mentioned the loved ones advised her that Guillen had prepared to file a harassment complaint from Robinson the working day immediately after she was killed, and that they imagine Robinson became enraged when she instructed him that. Nevertheless, Robinson told authorities Guillen required to report him obtaining a relationship with a married female, a little something the Guillen loved ones disputes. Fort Hood officials stated they were being not knowledgeable of experiences of sexual harassment involving Robinson but the investigation was ongoing. Khawam explained investigators informed the family that Robinson referred to as a woman he was concerned with to aid him dispose of Guillen’s overall body right after shifting it outdoors the foundation. READ Dominion Strength and Duke Power cancel development of Atlantic Coast Pipeline A woman determined as Cecily Anne Aguilar, who is the estranged spouse of a previous soldier from Fort Hood, was arrested by Texas Rangers in relationship with Guillen’s disappearance. She is in Bell County Jail awaiting civilian authorities to press costs, CID claimed.

CNN’s Kay Jones and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.