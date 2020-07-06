‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Basic Lee car not going, museum states

That appears to be the way an Illinois car or truck museum sights the car or truck manufactured popular by the well known “Dukes of Hazzard” Tv set sequence.

The car or truck used all through the very first time of the CBS collection, which ran from 1979 to 1985, now resides at the Volo Automobile Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The 1969 Dodge Charger recognised as “The Normal Lee” sports the Confederate flag. All issues connected to that legacy and period of heritage are currently being scrutinized as the nation reckons with race relations.

Brian Grams, the museum’s director, advised the Northwest Herald the discussion will not consequence in the auto becoming eradicated from display screen.

“We really feel the vehicle is element of heritage, and people today like it,” he reported. “We’ve bought persons of all races and nationalities that try to remember the Tv demonstrate and are not offended by it by any means. It can be a piece of heritage and it is really in a museum.”

Although you can find been a simply call for the elimination of monuments and other symbols of the Confederacy, he explained his museum has not received any problems regarding the car which they have had possession of due to the fact 2005.

“Numerous men and women have attained out with favourable responses about us leaving it on show,” Grams explained, “Complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to take out it like a lot of sites are.”

