‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Basic Lee car not going, museum states

The car or truck used all through the very first time of the CBS collection, which ran from 1979 to 1985, now resides at the Volo Automobile Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
The 1969 Dodge Charger recognised as “The Normal Lee” sports the Confederate flag. All issues connected to that legacy and period of heritage are currently being scrutinized as the nation reckons with race relations.
“We really feel the vehicle is element of heritage, and people today like it,” he reported. “We’ve bought persons of all races and nationalities that try to remember the Tv demonstrate and are not offended by it by any means. It can be a piece of heritage and it is really in a museum.”
“Numerous men and women have attained out with favourable responses about us leaving it on show,” Grams explained, “Complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to take out it like a lot of sites are.”