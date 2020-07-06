‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Basic Lee car not going, museum states

That appears to be the way an Illinois car or truck museum sights the car or truck manufactured popular by the well known “Dukes of Hazzard” Tv set sequence.

The car or truck used all through the very first time of the CBS collection, which ran from 1979 to 1985, now resides at the Volo Automobile Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The 1969 Dodge Charger recognised as “The Normal Lee” sports the Confederate flag. All issues connected to that legacy and period of heritage are currently being scrutinized as the nation reckons with race relations.

Brian Grams, the museum’s director, advised the Northwest Herald the discussion will not consequence in the auto becoming eradicated from display screen.