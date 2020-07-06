Dominion Strength and Duke Power cancel development of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Inspite of a latest acquire for the project in the US Supreme Courtroom, ongoing delays, litigation and an predicted raise in fees threatened the economic viability of the undertaking, the corporations mentioned Sunday.

The pipeline, in the beginning declared in 2014, experienced confronted powerful criticism and lawful challenges from environmental and other teams.

“This announcement demonstrates the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs massive-scale electrical power and industrial infrastructure growth in the United States,” Thomas Farrell, chairman of Dominion Vitality, mentioned in a assertion. “Till these concerns are settled, the capacity to fulfill the country’s strength requires will be considerably challenged.”

The corporations experienced “worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the venture and supply the considerably-necessary infrastructure to our prospects and communities” in the several years considering the fact that it was introduced, Farrell reported.