Charlie Daniels, ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer, has died at 83

Cory Weinberg by July 6, 2020 Top News
Charlie Daniels, 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, has died at 83

The multi-instrumentalist experienced a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and was pronounced lifeless Monday, his publicists mentioned in a assertion.

Daniels, a Country Songs Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry alumnus, was born in North Carolina but swiftly felt at house in Nashville. He moved there and played on records with songs titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr.

With the eponymous Charlie Daniels Band, he and the instrument he is most closely involved with — the fiddle — spearheaded a new genre of “Southern rock.”

His most effective-acknowledged hit, 1979’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” is continue to a staple at traditional rock stations.

Though mostly related with region audio, Daniels explained to CNN at the time that he doesn’t like to wear any kind of label.

“I’ll give you a very little breakdown of our band,” Daniels stated in 2001. “We performed with the Rolling Stones several years in the past in Memphis, Tennessee, in the afternoon and flew down to Austin, Texas, that night and labored the Willie Nelson picnic.”

In 2008, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, approximately 40 several years into his experienced profession. It took until eventually 2016 for Daniels to receive entry into the Region Music Hall of Fame.

Daniels regularly blogged about his political beliefs on his web page and his Twitter webpage, together with in the times previous his loss of life.

Numerous of his tracks ended up rooted in patriotism and his deep admiration of the US, which he generally named the “biggest country in the entire world” in his music.

READ  Madagascar reimposes lockdown in cash as coronavirus circumstances surge

In 1980, he released “In The us” as a reaction to the Iranian hostage disaster.

Far more than 30 several years later, his outspokenness prompted him to withdraw from the Nation Independence Live performance in Nashville, Tennessee, which honored September 11 rescue workers.

Daniels prepared to unveil a new solitary, “This Ain’t No Rag, It really is a Flag,” but concert organizers balked at the song’s lyrics, which bundled “This ain’t no rag it’s a flag, and we you should not put on it on our head.”

But the music he’ll without end be recognised for is “The Satan Went Down to Georgia,” a rompin’, stompin’ bluegrass hoedown in between the devil and a younger country boy named Johnny for the latter’s soul.

The tune put in months on the charts, at some point going platinum. A year following its release, it was featured in the film “City Cowboy,” introducing it to an even broader audience. Extra lately, it was highlighted in a “Guitar Hero” video recreation.

In 2014, he co-launched the Journey Home Venture, which connects veterans with nonprofits for health and fitness care, education and learning and profession sources.
Daniels’ very last musical task was in collaboration with the Beau Weevils on an album that included a modern twist to Daniels’ retro Southern rock. He performed in a “quarantine version” of a song off that album, “Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues,” just past thirty day period.
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Madagascar reimposes lockdown in capital as coronavirus cases surge

Madagascar reimposes lockdown in cash as coronavirus circumstances surge

July 6, 2020
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows listens during a meeting at the White House on April 30.

White Dwelling doubles down on Trump’s false claim that 99% of coronavirus circumstances are “harmless”

July 6, 2020
Vogue drops 'madness' cover of woman in a psychiatric hospital

Vogue drops ‘madness’ go over of woman in a psychiatric medical center

July 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *