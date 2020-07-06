Charlie Daniels, ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer, has died at 83

The multi-instrumentalist experienced a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and was pronounced lifeless Monday, his publicists mentioned in a assertion.

Daniels, a Country Songs Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry alumnus, was born in North Carolina but swiftly felt at house in Nashville. He moved there and played on records with songs titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr

With the eponymous Charlie Daniels Band, he and the instrument he is most closely involved with — the fiddle — spearheaded a new genre of “Southern rock.”

His most effective-acknowledged hit, 1979’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” is continue to a staple at traditional rock stations.