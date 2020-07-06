A plea to Kanye: Do not. Just you should not. (Feeling)

West, who famously in 2009 snatched a microphone from Taylor Swift’s arms at an MTV awards demonstrate, went on 9 a long time later to produce a extensive diatribe in the Oval Office environment in entrance of Donald Trump that bundled these unforgettable traces as, “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He may not have thought he’d have a mad m*therf**ker like (me).” West is a Trump supporter who’d have to get by several procedural hurdles to get detailed on the November ballot. But this is not the initially time he is mentioned he would like to make the White Property home. His wife and Musk have by now endorsed him. I really don’t drink alcohol, but I am rethinking that right now.

This could nicely be just yet another West publicity stunt. Yet on some bizarre level, a West candidacy will make perception. It feels like The united states as we know it is in the vicinity of its demise many thanks in large element to Trump’s horrific dealing with of all the things from the Covid-19 crisis to the economic system. There is a rationale why a latest Monmouth poll asking whether Individuals think the country is on the improper or suitable observe observed a stunning 74% expressing our nation is on the improper track. So who superior to captain the ship as the nation lastly goes underneath than a different unqualified, self-centered superstar?!

Speculation about West’s announcement filled social media Sunday. Some say he’s managing to harm Joe Biden by attempting to peel absent Black voters from the presumptive Democratic prospect. Many others argue the opposite, noting West could catch the attention of some of the modest share of Black voters who like Trump or people who supported Trump due to the fact they want to “burn off down the system.” Some say West is just not actually functioning, just advertising and marketing his new album. Other individuals, likely rightly, take note that West may well be doing this merely for awareness, a lot the way Trump does.

Which is the greatest worry. West has just about every correct to operate for president. And unfortunately, the media — like they mainly included Trump non-cease — will deal with West (at the very least at to start with) due to the fact he is a movie star and will most likely get rankings and clicks. But this is just not a game. We are not at an MTV awards show. Nor are we residing in a time in which West could be seen as enjoyment distraction. Alternatively, we are living in hazardous times that demand from customers considerate, educated leadership — not another celeb fueled by his have moi to get notice.