A plea to Kanye: Do not. Just you should not. (Feeling)

West, who famously in 2009 snatched a microphone from Taylor Swift’s arms at an MTV awards demonstrate, went on 9 a long time later to produce a extensive diatribe in the Oval Office environment in entrance of Donald Trump that bundled these unforgettable traces as, “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He may not have thought he’d have a mad m*therf**ker like (me).” West is a Trump supporter who’d have to get by several procedural hurdles to get detailed on the November ballot. But this is not the initially time he is mentioned he would like to make the White Property home. His wife and Musk have by now endorsed him. I really don’t drink alcohol, but I am rethinking that right now.
This could nicely be just yet another West publicity stunt. Yet on some bizarre level, a West candidacy will make perception. It feels like The united states as we know it is in the vicinity of its demise many thanks in large element to Trump’s horrific dealing with of all the things from the Covid-19 crisis to the economic system. There is a rationale why a latest Monmouth poll asking whether Individuals think the country is on the improper or suitable observe observed a stunning 74% expressing our nation is on the improper track. So who superior to captain the ship as the nation lastly goes underneath than a different unqualified, self-centered superstar?!
Speculation about West’s announcement filled social media Sunday. Some say he’s managing to harm Joe Biden by attempting to peel absent Black voters from the presumptive Democratic prospect. Many others argue the opposite, noting West could catch the attention of some of the modest share of Black voters who like Trump or people who supported Trump due to the fact they want to “burn off down the system.” Some say West is just not actually functioning, just advertising and marketing his new album. Other individuals, likely rightly, take note that West may well be doing this merely for awareness, a lot the way Trump does.
Which is the greatest worry. West has just about every correct to operate for president. And unfortunately, the media — like they mainly included Trump non-cease — will deal with West (at the very least at to start with) due to the fact he is a movie star and will most likely get rankings and clicks. But this is just not a game. We are not at an MTV awards show. Nor are we residing in a time in which West could be seen as enjoyment distraction. Alternatively, we are living in hazardous times that demand from customers considerate, educated leadership — not another celeb fueled by his have moi to get notice.
We have lived by that state of affairs for the past four-additionally years. It is really been a nightmare for our country with Trump managing his presidency like a fact exhibit detached from details, even during a fatal pandemic. In reality, Trump on Saturday stated a straight-up lie in his July 4th deal with, declaring that “99%” of coronavirus instances in America are “thoroughly harmless,” misleading Us citizens at the peril of their have wellness. (As CNN’s Dana Bash noted Sunday correcting Trump’s lie, the CDC pointed out that only one particular third of Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic while the Entire world Overall health Corporation discovered that 20% of those people who agreement the virus will need clinic care.)
A West run would most likely choose even a lot more media protection absent and muddle the waters even further encompassing a virus that is now spiking across the region. The nationwide rolling 14-day average for new Covid-19 scenarios in The united states is up by 85%, according to The New York Times. Florida just recorded its most infections in a 24-hour period ever with 11,458 new infections.
And even worse, we are alarmingly looking at hospitalizations spike with Arizona, Montana, South Carolina, Mississippi and California all hitting new highs for hospitalizations. Houston’s Texas Health-related Center, the world’s most significant clinical complicated, really exceeded its ICU capacity on Saturday simply because of the virus.
Over and above the health and fitness issues, the US also finds itself in the midst of a painful recession. Our latest unemployment amount of 11.1% is larger than the worst of the Terrific Economic downturn, which hit 10%. And though the unemployment level dropped from May’s 13.3%, the new 11.1% would not include things like these the Labor Department states its information collectors misclassified. If they’d been counted, the unemployment rate would have been as high as 12.3% in June.
Including to our financial woes is that the current spike in Covid-19 situations has resulted in more re-closings of businesses by governors in some tough-hit states these types of as Arizona, Florida, California and Texas. That implies unemployment is anticipated to increase again.
Very little in West’s qualifications as a Grammy-winning singer — with a history of erratic conduct — suggests he is completely ready for the career as president, especially not in the present-day condition. That indicates his operate would be basically a hazardous distraction at a time Us citizens are dying everyday from a deadly pandemic and desperately battling to make monetary ends satisfy. It truly is definitely West’s simply call, but for the great of our struggling country, my hope is West sits this race out and fulfills his have to have for notice in far more constructive methods.