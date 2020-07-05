YMCA camp in Ga closes right after campers and workers exam good for coronavirus

YMCA Camp Significant Harbour claimed that they uncovered a counselor had examined good for Covid-19 on June 24. The counselor was right away sent property, and camp leaders made the decision to shut the Camp Significant Harbour campgrounds in the two of its areas, in accordance to a statement by Lauren Koontz, CEO and president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

“It need to be observed that the counselor did go the mandated safety protocols and did not show any symptoms on arrival. In fact, all counselors and campers attending handed all obligatory screenings,” Koontz said in a statement.

Mothers and fathers have been notified of the beneficial check immediately, Koontz mentioned, and had been presented possibilities to choose up their young children from Wednesday, June 24 by means of Saturday, June 27.

Still, Koontz mentioned that additional campers and staff members have since tested optimistic for Covid-19.