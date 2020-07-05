Tyson Brummett: Previous Phillies pitcher, 3 other people die in Utah plane crash

Cory Weinberg by July 5, 2020 Top News
The plane crashed in the vicinity of Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news launch.

The crash was witnessed by a male out climbing with his two sons, who called 911, the news launch mentioned.

“The witness stated the airplane spiraled out of his perspective and moments later he listened to the effects,” the release explained.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue staff together with a Utah Section of Community Safety helicopter and Lone Peak Fireplace and Ambulance had been identified as to the scene. The 4 victims died on effect, the news launch stated.

The Sheriff’s business office claimed that Brummett, 35, experienced been piloting the aircraft. Also killed were being Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35 Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60 and Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62, all from Riverton.

Brummett was drafted in the fifth spherical by the Phillies in the 2007 MLB draft and put in 5 decades in the team’s slight league method, earning a person visual appeal in the majors.

In a statement, the Philadelphia Phillies claimed: “The Phillies firm sends heartfelt condolences to the family members and mates of previous pitcher Tyson Brummett, alongside with a few users of the Ruegner and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed absent in a plane crash yesterday morning.”

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the result in of the crash.

