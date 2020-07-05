The Plastic Free July challenge is here to enable you rid your daily life of solitary-use plastic waste

The Australia-primarily based Plastic Absolutely free Basis is the moment again recruiting participants to take the Plastic Absolutely free July obstacle — that is to go without the need of single-use plastic for 1 day, a single 7 days or the full thirty day period of July.

“Plastic Free July is a world-wide movement that can help tens of millions of persons be aspect of the alternative to plastic pollution — so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and attractive communities,” the organizers say on their internet site. “Will you be part of Plastic Totally free July by picking to refuse single-use plastics?”

The initiative, now in its ninth year, is spearheaded by the Australia-centered Plastic Totally free Foundation, which aims to one particular working day rid the planet of plastic squander.

The annual party aims to deliver sources and guides to enable any individual intrigued in using aspect “cut down single-use plastic waste each individual working day at property, perform, school, and even at your nearby café.”