Teen’s coronavirus-themed promenade gown produced of duct tape is a operate of artwork

Manker was not deterred by the fact that she would not get to wear her dress to prom. Instead, she felt motivated to make a gown that “files a part of background.”

Her coronavirus-themed dress capabilities various images depicting lifestyle in the course of the pandemic. Her eyesight for the gown started with wanting to seize her have encounter. She signifies her unforgettable senior yr with a vivid scene of students attending digital graduation.

Manker’s thoughts developed as the pandemic continued to effect people today all about the planet.

“It wasn’t just superior schoolers, it wasn’t just The us, it was the complete environment remaining impacted by the pandemic so I required to display that,” said Manker.