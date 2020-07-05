Seattle protesters: 2 girls wounded when vehicle drives into crowd, law enforcement say

Cory Weinberg by July 5, 2020 Top News
Seattle protesters: 2 women injured when car drives into crowd, police say

A suspect faces multiple felony prices, reported Capt. Ron Mead of the Washington State Patrol.

A few blocks absent at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the auto drove into a team of protesters on a part that the WSP had shut about midnight. Mead said a car or truck drove close to a series of “assistance motor vehicles” that protesters were being utilizing to block I-5 and shield on their own, and onto the shoulder of the freeway wherever protesters have been standing.

“A car or truck drove by means of the closure and struck many pedestrians on the freeway,” Trooper Rick Johnson claimed in a tweet.

Some of the protesters scattered to steer clear of remaining strike, but “regrettably two have been struck by the motor vehicle,” Mead claimed at a push briefing.

A 24-calendar year-aged woman from Seattle suffered daily life-threatening injuries. A 32-yr-outdated lady from Bellingham, Washington, experienced serious accidents and was documented in stable affliction, Mead stated. Equally ended up taken to Harborview Health care Heart, the Seattle Hearth Department mentioned in a tweet.

The suspect, a 27-calendar year old guy from Seattle, was presented a sobriety exam and confirmed no signs of impairment, but the WSP proceeds to examine, Mead stated.

When questioned if this was a “focused attack,” Mead reported, “We will not know that, that does continue to be a concentration of our investigation.”

The driver was predicted to be booked into King County Jail later Saturday morning, Mead stated. He has not been billed.

Indicate stated achievable prices contain vehicular assault and felony strike and run.

Mead included that the highway is not a secure position for pedestrians.

READ  Discord, a quarantine tech darling, raises another $100 million

“Whether or not they are protesters, whether they are homeless, irrespective of whether they’re broken down motorists, the freeway is only not a harmless place for pedestrians and we have explained that steadfast,” he said. “My hope is the final result of this tragedy, the protesters will reconsider their want to be on the interstate simply because I can’t guarantee their security, basic and simple.”

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Discord, a quarantine tech darling, raises another $100 million

Discord, a quarantine tech darling, raises another $100 million

July 5, 2020
Bayern Munich remains on course for historic treble with German Cup win over Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich continues to be on training course for historic treble with German Cup gain above Bayer Leverkusen

July 5, 2020
Google Maps releases new features to help people navigate coronavirus hot spots

Google Maps releases new functions to help folks navigate coronavirus warm places

July 4, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *