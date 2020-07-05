Penn Point out is monitoring all those in make contact with with a 21-year-old scholar who died of Covid-19 troubles

“We are profoundly saddened to master about Juan’s premature dying all through this pandemic,” Vice President for College student Affairs Damon Sims said in a assertion.

“This young gentleman experienced a remarkable spirit and was considerably cherished. I know our complete campus neighborhood sends our deepest condolences to his family and mates as they grieve this unthinkable loss. It is a poignant reminder that no 1 among the us is immune to the worst penalties of this virus.”

The news comes as universities nationwide are grappling with designs to reopen safely in the drop although coronavirus instances throughout the US at the moment mounting sharply. Penn Condition has declared pupils will be authorized to return.

Garcia, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, belonged to the College or university of Earth and Mineral Sciences and is the 1st coronavirus-connected college student death, the university mentioned in a assertion.