Penn Point out is monitoring all those in make contact with with a 21-year-old scholar who died of Covid-19 troubles

“This young gentleman experienced a remarkable spirit and was considerably cherished. I know our complete campus neighborhood sends our deepest condolences to his family and mates as they grieve this unthinkable loss. It is a poignant reminder that no 1 among the us is immune to the worst penalties of this virus.”
The news comes as universities nationwide are grappling with designs to reopen safely in the drop although coronavirus instances throughout the US at the moment mounting sharply. Penn Condition has declared pupils will be authorized to return.
Garcia, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, belonged to the College or university of Earth and Mineral Sciences and is the 1st coronavirus-connected college student death, the university mentioned in a assertion.
He lived off campus but close to the college and went again household when he started sensation unwell, the college reported. He was tested for the virus on June 20 and died 10 days afterwards.
Penn Condition is now make contact with tracing anybody who may well have been about Garcia while he was unwell.
“As we mourn the loss of Juan and provide assistance to his relatives and mates, I hope we all also will honor his memory by using each precaution to assist sluggish the spread of the virus and maintain ourselves and others safe and sound and balanced,” Dr. Robin Oliver-Veronesi, the senior director of College Wellness Products and services.
“While every of our hazard stages are distinctive, this virus has demonstrated that it can have devastating results on even these who are more youthful.’
Both of those college students and personnel will return to campus in phases, the college mentioned, and there will be health and fitness measures in put “which include mask-putting on and social distancing.”
There will also be a screening and speak to-tracing plan in place and Penn State mentioned it will use more personnel to help all campuses.
“The College also is creating capability to isolate and quarantine impacted people, like assist for isolated folks, to facilitate appropriate healthcare treatment,” it stated.