Liverpool receives Leading League title celebrations back again on keep track of with victory above Aston Villa

Several had suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side was suffering from one thing of a hangover in the course of Thursday’s 4- demolition at the arms of Manchester Metropolis — the joint-heaviest defeat by a crew now crowned Premier League winner — but Liverpool recovered in time to place relegation-threatened Aston Villa to the sword.

It was not all plain sailing at Anfield on Sunday as Villa wasted several great chances to just take the lead, prior to Sadio Mane eventually broke the deadlock soon after 71 minutes. Villa, who gave the host a guard of honor ahead of the game, experienced more possibilities to degree the scores, but Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones wrapped up the victory in the dying moments with his 1st Premier League intention.

It caps off a excellent weekend for the 19-calendar year-old Jones, who signed a new 5-yr agreement with his boyhood club on Saturday.